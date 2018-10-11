Youth warned against populist ideologies

Pope Francis warned youth attending the synod in Rome not to be taken in by populist ideologies that exclude others.

Populisms that make us see the other, the foreigner, as evil, as an enemy to be pushed away are to be avoided he said.

“Today populisms are fashionable, which have nothing to do with the ‘popular’: popular is the culture of the people that is expressed in art, in science, in celebration: every people celebrates in its own way.

“But populism is the opposite: it is a model of closure: “We are closed, we are alone”, and when we are closed we cannot go forward”. Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.