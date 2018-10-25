Australian Church welcomes Prime Minister’s apology

The Australian Catholic Church has welcomed Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s apology to survivors of institutional child sexual abuse and recommitted to working with the community to eliminate child sexual abuse.

Leaders of Catholic Religious Australia (CRA) and the Australian Catholic Bishops released a statement after the prime minister’s address to parliament saying:

““The National Apology today and the apologies made by institutions during the life of the Royal Commission and since have been an important validation of the courage of survivors of abuse in seeking truth, justice, and healing.” Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.