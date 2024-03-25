Thousands of colourful ribbons tied to the fence of a regional Victorian cathedral as a show of support for survivors of child sexual abuse are set to be removed.

The Diocese of Ballarat says it will remove ribbons tied outside St Patrick’s Cathedral on Saturday morning so the ageing wrought-iron fence can be painted.

It is unclear at this stage whether the ribbons will be returned to the fence or how they may be stored in the future.

Bishop Paul Bird’s office says the parish will continue to consult with survivors of sexual abuse and Loud Fence organisers to decide the best outcome.

The Loud Fence movement began in Ballarat in 2015 during the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Childhood Sexual Abuse.

