  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

A Pope Francis gargoyle watches over Cologne cathedral

Monday, November 12th, 2018

It took about a week for visitors to the massive Catholic cathedral in Cologne, Germany, to notice a small addition to its ornate Gothic entrance — a carved stone figure of Pope Francis leaning forward like a gargoyle. Continue reading

Related Posts:

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,