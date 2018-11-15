‘Jesus’ face’ uncovered at ancient church in the Israeli desert

A previously-unknown 1,500-year-old painting of Jesus’ face has been uncovered at a Byzantine church in Israel’s Negev desert.

The discovery in the ancient Byzantine village of Shivta has thrilled archaeologists. Although the painting is fragmented, experts from Israel’s University of Haifa were able to make out the facial outline.

The painting, which is believed to date from the sixth century A.D., depicts Jesus as a short-haired youth. Continue reading

