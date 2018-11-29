15 songs inspired by Saints

Most of us know that St. Cecilia—whose feast day is November 22nd—is the patroness of music and musicians.

Many of us know that many Catholic artists, such as Audrey Assad, have written songs inspired by saints. Saints and religious were a popular subject for classical composers but did you all know that even secular artists (some who aren’t even Catholic!) have written songs for or inspired by saints? Continue reading

News category: Odd Spot.