Cardinal speaks highly of President George H.W. Bush

President George H.W. Bush was a ‘courageous man, dedicated leader and selfless public servant’ Cardinal Daniel DiNardo said this week when offering prayers for the late president and his family.

DiNardo’s archdiocese encompasses the district Bush represented in Congress.

“President Bush’s career in the public eye – from the Lone Star State to the global stage – was marked by incredible statesmanship and honor,” DiNardo said.

“His strong faith in God, devotion to his wife of 73 years, the late First Lady Barbara Bush, and his boundless love for the covenant of family served as a model for all to follow.” Read more

