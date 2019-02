Rents could rise and house prices fall if the government goes ahead with a capital gains tax, says the Tax Working Group.

The group, which Thursday released its recommendation for a CGT to be applied on assets such as land, shares, investment properties, business assets and intellectual property.

Any gains on the sale of these assets would be added to the seller’s overall yearly income and be taxed normally at realisation – meaning a CGT would only take effect when it becomes law. Continue reading

