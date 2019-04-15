  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Why did Twitter remove Mother Teresa abortion quote?

Monday, April 15th, 2019

A tweet containing a Mother Teresa quote, “Abortion is profoundly anti-woman. Three-quarters of its victims are women: Half the babies and all the mothers.” was removed immediately.

The graphic purportedly violated Twitter’s “health and pharmaceutical products and services policy.” Read more

