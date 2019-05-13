  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Students call for cheaper beer

Monday, May 13th, 2019

Dunedin students want cheaper beer. But more than that, they want the Dunedin City Council (DCC) to help them lobby the government to make it happen.

Otago University Students’ Association (OUSA) president James Heath speaking for thousands of students across the city, said OUSA wanted to encourage students to drink alcohol in licenced venues. Continue reading

