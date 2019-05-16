Scott Morrison is ‘running for Prime Minister not Pope’

Scott Morrison has hit back at a series of uncomfortable questions about whether he believes God will decide the election outcome by saying he is running for Prime Minister not Pope in the 2019 Federal Election.

Speaking with ABC Adelaide on Tuesday, Mr Morrison was pressed on whether he thought the outcome of Saturday’s election would be God’s will.

“I believe it’s the Australian people’s will,” Mr Morrison said.

When asked how his faith would help him interpret the election outcome, Mr Morrison said:

