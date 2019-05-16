Rich kids get the intet – poor kids don’t

  1. CathNews NZ and Asia Pacific
Thursday, May 16th, 2019

A survey of schools has exposed a yawning gap in home internet access for school students in rich and poor New Zealand families.

The survey found that at one in six of the country’s poorest schools, less than a quarter of students had access to internet at home. Read more

