Samoa’s PM defends use of Scientology resources for schools

Monday, May 20th, 2019

Samoa’s Prime Minister says using teaching resources based on the works of the Scientology founder, Ron Hubbard, does not mean accepting his religious beliefs.

Tuila’epa confirmed that the learning method known as ‘Study Technology’ was being trialled in six schools as a means to curb the decline in literacy, especially in primary schools. Read more

