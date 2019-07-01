Pope praises Trump meeting with North Korean leader

In what is being dubbed a “surprising development,” U.S. President Donald Trump Sunday became the first American commander-in-chief to set foot in North Korea, at the invitation of Kim Jong Un.

According to Pope Francis, speaking shortly after the meeting, it was an example of the “culture of encounter.”

“In the last few hours we have witnessed a good example of the culture of encounter in Korea,” Francis said Sunday.

“I greet the protagonists with the prayer that this significant gesture constitutes a further step on the path of peace. Not only on that peninsula but in favor of the whole world.” Read more

News category: News Shorts, World.