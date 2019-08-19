  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Medicinal cannabis products available with proof of safety

Monday, August 19th, 2019

Cannabis-based products will be allowed to bypass usual processes required for medicines in New Zealand and go directly onto the market without any proof of safety or effectiveness.

This unprecedented proposal is contained in the government’s consultation document on giving greater access to medicinal cannabis. Read more 

