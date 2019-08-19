A new direction for Ozanam House

The Ozanam House Trust has provided accommodation in Palmerston North for cancer patients and their caregivers since 1967

It was the brainchild of members of the Palmerston North St. Vincent de Paul Society.

People requiring treatment for cancer have, until now, had to go to Palmerston North from other mid-north Island places to receive treatment such as radiotherapy from MidCentral District Health Board.

Earlier this month, prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced new radiotherapy machines would be rolled out across the country, including regions such as Hawke’s Bay and Taranaki.

The fact regional services may now mean fewer people coming to stay at Ozanam House has forced the trust to “think outside the square” when it comes to what the future may hold.

At this stage, it’s unknown what effect this will have on demand for Ozanam House’s services.

“We don’t really know what impact this is going to have,” says Ozanam House chairman Bill Bly, who was also chairman of the Manawatū Cancer Society.

The motivation for setting up Ozanam House came from members of the St Vincent de Paul Society.

During hospital visiting and welfare work, they saw a need for a home where relatives of out-of-town patients could stay.

In 1967 the Society purchased a four bedroomed home a few hundred yards from the Hospital.

It was named Ozanam House in honour of Blessed Frederic Ozanam, founder of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

On 2nd February 1971, The Saint Vincent de Paul Society and the Cancer Society of New Zealand (Manawatu Centre) Incorporated instituted a charitable trust under the name “The Ozanam House Trust”

There are now 13 homes that can house more than 130 people all up – are set up with private rooms with ensuites, but shared living spaces, such as lounges and kitchens.

