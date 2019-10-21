  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
40 percent of Muslim students report being bullied due to religion

Monday, October 21st, 2019

Muslim youths in California schools are bullied at double the rate of students across the nation, according to a report by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The report, “Singled Out: Islamophobia in the Classroom and the Impact of Discrimination on Muslim Students,” is based on a statewide survey of about 1,500 Muslim students between 11 and 18 years old.

It was released Wednesday (Oct. 16) by the California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR.

The organization found that 40% of participating students experienced some form of bullying because of their religion. That’s down from the 53% in 2017 who reported being bullied — either verbally insulted or abused — for being Muslim. Read more

