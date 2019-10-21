40 percent of Muslim students report being bullied due to religion

Muslim youths in California schools are bullied at double the rate of students across the nation, according to a report by the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

The report, “Singled Out: Islamophobia in the Classroom and the Impact of Discrimination on Muslim Students,” is based on a statewide survey of about 1,500 Muslim students between 11 and 18 years old.

It was released Wednesday (Oct. 16) by the California chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR.

The organization found that 40% of participating students experienced some form of bullying because of their religion. That’s down from the 53% in 2017 who reported being bullied — either verbally insulted or abused — for being Muslim. Read more

