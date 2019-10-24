Two become one: Te Kupenga – Catholic Leadership Institute

The New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference president Bishop Patrick Dunn has announced the name of a new New Zealand Catholic tertiary institute.

On January 1, The Catholic Institute and Good Shepherd College will merge to become Te Kupenga – Catholic Leadership Institute.

The name has been chosen by the country’s bishops after careful thought and consultation with staff and students.

The merged organisation will have three operating units – Catholic Theological College, National Centre for Religious Studies and the Nathaniel Centre for Catholic Bioethics.

Te Kupenga means “the net” or “the fishing net” and harks to the first four disciples of Jesus – Andrew, Peter, James and John.

They were called from their boats and nets to become fishers for Jesus’ kingdom with the same care, dedication and skill they brought to their fishing.

“Come, follow me,” Jesus said, “and I will send you out to fish for people.” (Matthew 4:18-19).

Bishop Pat says the name resonates strongly with Pope Francis’ call to the Church to revive its missionary spirit and purpose.

“Te Kupenga will put out into the deep and cast our net wide,” said Bishop Pat.

The bishops intend the name to also reflect a contemporary reference to networking, online learning,and linking with others collegially.

They expect Te Kupenga to play a vital role in training, educating and forming Catholic seminarians and lay leaders.

Existing staff, courses and students will carry on from the two existing organisations into the new year.

A new board appoints management and decides the paths taking Te Kupenga forwards.

The Institute will provide a number of degree, certificate and diploma courses.

