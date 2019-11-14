  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Whangamomona church closes with final mass after 100 years

Thursday, November 14th, 2019

A service will celebrate the beginning and the end of a rural church.

Sacred Heart Whangamomona church is celebrating 100 years on Saturday – but the mass to celebrate the centenary will also be the final service at the church. Read more

