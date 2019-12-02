Nathaniel Centre event to mark International Day of People with Disabilities

Everyone is welcome at a free public event celebrating International Day of People with Disabilities tomorrow Tuesday 3 December in Thorndon, Wellington, organised by the Nathaniel Centre (New Zealand’s Catholic Bioethics Centre) in partnership with L’Arche Kapiti and The Catholic Institute of Aotearoa New Zealand.

The event runs from noon to 1 pm in the Connolly Hall, 10 Guildford Terrace, Thorndon, and marks the 2019 International Day of Persons with Disabilities, with the theme being The Future is Accessible.

Minister for Disability Issues Carmel Sepuloni will address the gathering.

The day and the event present a special opportunity to let go of out-dated thinking around people with disabilities, says Nathaniel Centre director Dr John Kleinsman.

“People with disabilities can make a valued contribution to our families, our schools, our parishes, our communities and our neighbourhoods,” Dr Kleinsman says. “More importantly, they provide us with the opportunity to look ahead and reimagine how our families, schools, communities, churches and neighbourhoods can be made into more accessible places for people with disabilities.”

The International Day of Persons with Disability has become an annual celebration on 3 December for communities around the world. It was established by the United Nations in 1992 to promote the dignity and rights of people living with disabilities.

Light refreshments will be served. NZ Sign Language Interpretation provided. Accessible parking will be available in the grounds of Sacred Heart Cathedral School.

