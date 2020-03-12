  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Uplifting family ceremony for ordination of Bishop Michael Gielen

Thursday, March 12th, 2020

Father Neil Vaney, Pastoral Director of the Catholic Enquiry Centre, has written an account of the ordination of  Bishop Michael Gielen was ordained as an auxiliary Bishop of Auckland by Bishop Pat Dunn last Saturday. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,