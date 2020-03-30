Stay quarantined, stay married, keep your friends

The policy of social distancing means that the newly homebound are seeing less of coworkers than they did just weeks ago.

They’re seeing fewer friends too.

But they might be seeing a lot more of their family, or their roommates. And that isn’t easy.

For some, especially those who live alone, social distancing can bring with it a sense of isolation and loneliness.

But for those who live with family or roommates, staying home means spending a lot of time together.

After a few days of fun, being “alone together” all the time, can become difficult.

Neither living alone nor with other people is easy in a time of great stress, Dr. Christina Lynch told CNA. But there are ways to build and maintain healthy relationships during the coronavirus pandemic.

A supervising psychologist at Denver’s St. John Vianney Theological Seminary, Lynch offered CNA a few suggestions for maintaining friendships, and family relationships, under quarantine, “shelter in place” orders, or social distancing policies.

Lynch suggests accepting that losing control is a difficult feeling.

“When we can’t be in control, we become agitated.”

“This is part of our survival mechanism that God gave us so that we do whatever it takes to survive.”

Unfortunately, [through] the negativity of social media and the internet, it’s made us so attached to the world and to what others think and to comparing ourselves that we think we must always be busy,” she said.

It is difficult to be restricted to a house, Lynch said. It is difficult not to be busy.

To address that, she emphasized the importance of building a routine, especially one that includes prayer and recreation.

Families and roommates should also be proactive about building an atmosphere of healthy communication, where thoughts and feelings have a safe place to be shared, she said.

People need to be sensitive to one another, especially during this anxious time, and foster a positive environment, Lynch added.

“Reframe thoughts and feelings of anxiety to how you can do good for others,” she said.

“Communicate with each other. This is really important when you live together in close quarters, especially when you can’t escape from each other. So, you need to set up a place and a time to actually share your feelings and thoughts, and process them out loud,” she said.

“If there’s a dispute, start with something positive about that person or about what they do. Then mention [about] the behaviour, how that behaviour has affected you or the household or the family. But, don’t accuse, don’t be accusatory or blaming about anything. It’s good to be constructive in that communication.”

Lynch added that shared recreational activities can have a positive effect on the mood of everyone during a period that feels like confinement. She suggested board games, making collages, or watching movies together.

“Use board games, cards, or even invent a board game,” she further added. “This is a great thing to use our creativity that God intended and to start doing things for good.”

Lynch offered a few suggestions for people living alone during the quarantine. She emphasized the importance of maintaining a schedule that involves exercise, community, and prayer.

She also suggested keeping a journal, and keeping in daily contact with friends or relatives.

“If you live alone, it’s very important to make sure you have connections with others if you can’t every day. So whether you set up a schedule with a friend or a family member to FaceTime or just talk to them on the phone. Maybe each day pick two people that you’d like to talk to and make a phone call to them, [or] ask your family to check in with you,” she said. Continue reading

