$850,000 donated to Foodbank Project

Over $850,000 had been donated to The Foodbank Project, a charitable campaign set up to replenish Foodbanks around New Zealand.

On last Friday alone, a record $58,000 was received.

The Foodbank Project was launched in Nelson in 2016 as a joint effort between the Salvation Army, Countdown and Nelson-based internet company Lucid and allows shoppers to add donations to their online grocery shopping.

Lucid founder Galen King came up with the idea after years of uncertainty about what items he and his wife should donate when they did their weekly shopping and finding out that donations were not meeting the increasing demand on local foodbanks.

It is the world’s first online Foodbank and for five years it has been giving people the opportunity to donate to their local food bank, with the simple click of a button.

Nick Mowbray, chief executive of toy company Zuru, has been matching every donation received, and Forsyth Barr had provided “generous support”.

Last Friday, The Salvation Army ramped up The Foodbank Project as a means to stock food banks around New Zealand, now that physical donations of food from the public are no longer allowed.

The Foodbank Project has hubs at Salvation Army centres all around New Zealand.

When you donate, your donation goes to your local hub.

To cope with the increase in demand for food, four new locations have been added for donations to go to Tauranga, Whakatane, Rotorua and Newtown, with more to come.

People wishing to donate to The Foodbank Project can visit www.foodbank.org.nz and select the type of bundle they want to donate. It will automatically be distributed to their closest Foodbank.

