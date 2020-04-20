Nuns step in as nursing home loses its staff

A group of nuns have reportedly volunteered to be locked inside a coronavirus hit nursing home in Poland after numbers of staff there were dramatically reduced by infection and quarantine measures.

According to the Polish TV site TVN24, 10 sisters from the Congregation of St. Dominic stepped in when a coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in a local nursing home infected 15 staff members and nearly 30 residents.

With several staff members resigning out of fear of infection, and others self-quarantining at home, the home in Bochnia, Southern Poland, was left with so few healthy employees that caring for residents seemed impossible. Read more

