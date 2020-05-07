  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

NZ govt urged to apply more scrutiny in West Papua

Thursday, May 7th, 2020

West Papua Action Auckland said the government should be engaging with Indonesian authorities more after a shooting attack at mining company PT Freeport Indonesia’s offices in Papua province killed a New Zealander Graeme Wall on 30 March. Continue reading

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,