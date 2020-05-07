  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Uber Eats driver asks priest to hear confession after delivering food

Thursday, May 7th, 2020

A Virginia priest ordered Chinese food on Uber Eats, but when the driver arrived, the priest got a second knock on the door.

“Are you a priest? A Catholic priest?” the man asked Father Dan Beeman of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in the Virginia city of Newport News.  Read more

