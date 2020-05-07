Uber Eats driver asks priest to hear confession after delivering food

COVID-19 has done more to enliven the liturgical debate than anything else in the last decades. The vast amount of material produced in the run-up to Easter was astounding. It’s been a long time since I have seen so much Read more
Tracing those who have been exposed to Covid-19 is an important step in winding down socially and economically crippling lockdowns. Manual tracing is resource-intensive and ineffective. A number of countries, including Singapore and Australia, have adopted smartphone apps using Bluetooth. Read more
My children’s parochial school is about as low-tech as it is presently possible for an institution to be. That has actually been a good thing in an era of “distance learning.” It was obvious from the start of the coronavirus Read more
There has never been a more critical time than now to think about who you would want to speak up for you should you become sick and dying, and what matters to you most. “Contemplating one’s death may be the Read more