Singapore Catholic Church won’t solemnise marriages via video link

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Singapore will not conduct wedding solemnisations via video link, despite the government’s move to allow couples to do so for the first time.

In a notice to the faithful on Wednesday (6 May), the Chancery of the Archdiocese emphasised the importance of the physical interaction of the persons celebrating the sacraments, such as marriage and communion.

“As such, while the Church appreciates the efforts by the authorities in making marriage more accessible to couples in this difficult time, the Catholic Church in Singapore will not be able to solemnise marriages via video link,” said the Chancery. Read more

