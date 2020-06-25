Light-skinned Jesus statues are white supremacist

Statues showing a light-skinned Jesus should be be pulled down, says US man Shaun King.

“They are a form of white supremacy. Always have been,” King, 40, tweeted on Monday over the movement to topple monuments.

He then extended his demands to include “all murals and stained glass windows of white Jesus, and his European mother, and their white friends.

“They are a gross form [of] white supremacy. Created as tools of oppression. Racist propaganda. They should all come down.”

“If your religion requires Jesus to be a blonde haired blue eyed Jesus, then your religion is not Christianity, but white supremacy.”

Despite questions about his claims to be black and allegations of rampant financial misdeeds, activist King is one of the more visible & vocal leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Brooklyn-based King — who denies being a white man masquerading as black — posted a photo of a dark-skinned Jesus he says is the most accurate depiction.

“In the Bible, when the family of Jesus wanted to hide, and blend in, guess where they went? Egypt! Not Denmark.”

The reason white Americans had images of a light-skinned Jesus is because they bought, sold, traded, raped and worked Africans to death, for hundreds of years. Therefore they couldn’t have a dark-skinned man at the center of their faith, he says.

King’s series of tweets have resulted in ridicule, outrage and threats, he says.

“Received about 20 death threats in the past 12 hours since I said that statues of white European Jesus are a tool of oppression for white supremacy and should be taken down,” he wrote.

One responded asked him “Does it hurt to be this stupid? Honest question.”

King, who is a former newspaper columnist, is known for scandals over his financial dealings.

He was recently attacked for his botched attempt to recreate abolitionist Frederick Douglass’ newspaper, The North Star, as an online venture.

He was also recently accused of failing to refund $27,500 in donations to his shuttered activist organization, Justice Together.

