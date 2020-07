Georg Ratzinger, the older brother of the former Pope Benedict, died Wednesday morning, aged 96.

He had been hospitalized in Regensburg, the city where he lived the greater part of his long life.

He had been hospitalized in Regensburg, the city where he lived the greater part of his long life.

The two brothers – one a musician and kappellmeister of a famous choir, the other first a theologian and then a bishop, cardinal, and finally pope – were ordained together on the same day, and were always closely united.

