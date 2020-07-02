Statues of California saint need to be moved

Los Angeles Archbishop José Gómez has warned that statues of St Junipero Serra, the “Apostle of California”, will need to be relocated to protect them from desecration. One statue, in San Francisco, has already been toppled.

As the church prepares to celebrate his feast day tomorrow, the Archbishop asked Catholics to invoke the intercession of St Junipero “for this nation that he helped to found.”

He also urged prayers especially for “an end to racial prejudice and a new awareness of what it means that all men and women are created equal as children of God.” Read more

