Support for Christchurch Muslims falling

Following the massacre on 15 March 2019, case managers were assigned to the bereaved and injured to help them navigate their way around government agencies including the Ministry of Social Development (MSD), Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) and Immigration New Zealand (INZ).

Muslim Association of Canterbury general secretary Feroze Ditta, who still carried fragments of the shooter’s bullets in his leg, said this help was increasingly not on offer. Read more

