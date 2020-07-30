  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Cuba gets its first 24/7 Catholic online radio station

Thursday, July 30th, 2020

Catholic youth in Cuba have now made it possible for the country to get its first Catholic radio station in Cuba to broadcast online 24 hours a day.

“Radio El Sonido de la Esperanza” of the Catholic Youth Network (RCJ) will now spread the Church’s message through the internet.

It is “an online and permanent broadcaster of various radio programs produced by the Church of Cuba and other parts of the world, according to a grid that we are still working on”, Rubén de la Trinidad, founder and one of the directors of the Catholic Youth Network, told Inter Press Service, according to Fides. Read more

