Temuka Catholic church granted $25,000 to restore 137-year-old stained-glass windows

A 141-year-old Temuka church has been granted $25,000 to restore 31 stained-glass windows donated by its original parishioners.

The restoration of the 137-year-old windows is part of a more than $2 million project to upgrade and earthquake-strengthen St Joseph’s Catholic Church that was built with limestone taken from Opihi River in 1879 and damaged in the magnitude 7.1 quake that hit Canterbury in 2010. Read more

