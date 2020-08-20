Kanye West, Christian chaos candidate, trumps the Trump model

Kanye West is running for president.

His campaign, which he announced July 4, could be dismissed as irrelevant: another plot twist in the increasingly bizarre annals of 2020, in which murder hornets run rampant and baby TikTok witches hex the moon.

But nothing is more emblematic of our age — not the unprecedented COVID times, but our present culture — than West’s presidential run, which is deeply rooted in both his Christian faith and his absurdly devout passion for self-promotion. Read more

