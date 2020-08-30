Boston priest writes of “a woman’s right to choose” abortion

A Boston priest wrote on his Facebook page that he believes in “a woman’s right to choose” on the issue of abortion.

“I am pro-life and I believe that every woman who becomes pregnant deserves to have the freedom to choose life,” Msgr. Paul Garrity from the Boston Archdiocese wrote.

“This is what I believe Joe Biden believes and is one of the many reasons that I will vote for him in November.

“The beauty of newborn babies are a reflection of the beauty and goodness of God and should propel us to do all that we can to help expectant mothers to choose life,” he said.

The Boston priest also wrote “that he intends continuing to advocate for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign because he believes “Joe Biden is pro-life like me,”.

He urged “Catholics and others” of similar viewpoints to vote for Biden as well.

Biden is running for president on a platform that would codify the full extent of Roe vs. Wade into federal law (which would protect a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction).

If such a law were passed, it would effectively prevent any state limitations on abortion. Biden also supports the expanded use of taxpayer funds for abortion.

Garrity’s 23 August statement is contrary to Catholic teaching on abortion and a Church prohibition on clerical advocacy for political candidates.

Cardinal Seán O’Malley of the Boston Archdiocese reminded Catholic clergy this week that they should be politically neutral.

They “may not endorse or oppose candidates for election or political parties,” O’Malley continued.

“The Catholic community has the right to expect the priests of the archdiocese and those entrusted with handing on the faith to be clear and unequivocal on the church’s teaching concerning respect and protection for life from the first moment of conception to natural death.”

In a Facebook post on 27 August, Garrity apologized for his post and reiterated his opposition to abortion.

“I am committed to upholding church teaching regarding the sanctity of life from the moment of conception until natural death,” he wrote.

Garrity says he has considered himself “Pro-Life” since he was ordained a priest in 1973, despite his support for legal protection for abortion.

“I believe that it is a tragedy when a woman of any age decides to end her pregnancy prematurely,” he said.

In his view, Catholics “are also told that we should not be ‘single issue’ voters” and that the Church is “neutral” on the issue of voting.

The Catholic Church says a person can never vote for a candidate who supports an intrinsic evil, like abortion, to advance that evil.

It is only possible to vote for such a candidate if the voter thinks there are proportionate reasons which might outweigh the harm done by the candidate’s election.

Source

News category: World.