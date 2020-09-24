Jesus and John Wayne: A Christian can be a “good guy with a gun

According to Kristin Kobes Du Mez, author of “Jesus and John Wayne: How Evangelicals Corrupted a Faith and Fractured a Nation,” the idea that a Christian can be a “good guy with a gun” is well-established in many white evangelical communities.

But critics wonder how people who claim to worship Jesus Christ – who taught his followers to turn the other cheek and warned that those who pick up the sword would die by the sword – can justify it. Read more

