Pope Francis meets Cardinal George Pell

Pell, whose conviction sex crimes was quashed in April, told reporters in front of his residence just outside the Vatican walls that his meeting with the Pope “went very well”.

Pell was granted an exemption to leave Australia, which closed its borders in March to incoming and outgoing citizens due to the coronavirus pandemic.

His return to Rome comes at a time when Pope Francis fired senior Cardinal, Giovanni Becciu over embezzlement accusations.

Becciu and Pell had clashed over each others authority and managing financial reforms.

Pell was brought in by Francis in 2014 to bring accountability and transparency to the Vatican’s opaque finances.

“The Holy Father was elected to clean up Vatican finances. He plays a long game and is to be thanked and congratulated on recent developments”, said Pell on Becciu’s sacking.

While Vatican experts say it is unlikely that Pell, 80, will return to his previous position it is unclear whether he will take another role in the Holy See.