Blood of St Januarius miraculously liquifies again

The miracle of the liquefaction of the blood of St Januarius, bishop, martyr, and patron saint of Naples, Italy, was recently repeated in St Clare Basilica.

The Archdiocese of Naples reported on its website that on May 4 at 6:38 pm local time, the miracle of the liquefaction of the blood of St Januarius occurred once again.

St Januarius was martyred in the year 305, during the fierce persecution unleashed by the Roman emperor Diocletian.

The miraculous liquefaction occurred during the Mass offered by the archbishop of Naples, Domenico Battaglia, with Abbot Vincenzo De Gregorio participating and the mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfredi, in attendance.

