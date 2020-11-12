Serious incidents at Gloriavale reported to WorkSafe; no action taken

Gloriavale workers have suffered lost fingers, falls, chemical burns and been overcome with toxic fumes in a series of incidents since 2016.

However, the Government’s workplace safety watchdog ruled the incidents did not meet the “minimum threshold for formal investigation.”

It comes after reports some members of the West Coast Christian community were forced to work more than 20 hours a day – a claim WorkSafe did look into in September, but found no evidence to support the reports after speaking with 13 workers. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.