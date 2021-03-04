Destiny Church lashes out at critics

Destiny Church has lashed out at critics after condemnation of Brian and Hannah Tamaki fleeing Auckland hours before lockdown.

They have accused the “elitist” media of discrimination and say in this time of crisis the Tamakis must continue their “essential work” which cannot be done from the “comforts of home.”

“In difficult times, people need to be able to turn to faith … otherwise all they are left with is hopelessness.

“We believe if Destiny Church and our leaders were to stop functioning, there would be an enormous breakdown in many families across this country. The Tamaki’s [sic] therefore need to continue their essential work.” Continue reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.