Men who attend religious services weekly do more housework

In a recent study, Bethany Gull and Claudia Geist identify two paths leading to men’s increased housework — one non-religious and egalitarian the other religious and family-centred

Their results surprised them, as they had expected conservative religious men to have lower housework participation due to their traditional gender ideologies.

Laurie deRose and Anna Barren suggest there are two basic reasons people assume religious men refrain from household chores: the first is a caricature of religious men as misogynistic, narcissistic, and controlling; the second is that many people understand that egalitarianism places high expectations on husbands and fathers, without recognizing that faith does likewise. Read more

News category: Odd Spot.