Bishop appointed in South Sudan diocese after nearly 10 years vacancy

Father Christian Carlassare was appointed Bishop of Rumbek, South Sudan, on Monday, nearly 10 years since the death of the diocese’s last bishop. He described his appointment as an illustration of “the God of surprises.”

In a message to ACI Africa, Fr. Carlassare said he welcomed his episcopal appointment in a “spirit of faith” even though it was not among his expectations.

“God is the God of surprises. And his surprises, even though challenging, carry always a blessing,” the bishop-elect told ACI Africa March 8.

The member of the Comboni Missionaries added, “I did not expect this appointment, but I welcome it with spirit of faith and availability. May the loving plan of God for the Church of Rumbek and South Sudan be accomplished.”

News category: News Shorts, World.