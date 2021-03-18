New Zealand imported more coal last year than in any year since 2006, new data shows

The Government is being challenged on its spending on renewable energy after the revelation that coal imports last year passed a point not seen in New Zealand in 15 years.

Newly released data shows close to 1.1 million tonnes of coal was imported into New Zealand last year.

That’s higher than the total of coal imports for 2017 and 2018 combined.

It’s also the most coal shipped into New Zealand in any year since 2006, according to new data from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.