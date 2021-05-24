Israel Folau stands by social media posts

An unapologetic Israel Folau says he has no regrets about his controversial religious views as he aims to resurrect his sporting career at an amateur Gold Coast rugby league club, with backing from billionaire mining magnate Clive Palmer.

The former rugby union and rugby league international has signed with Southport Tigers, who play in Gold Coast’s A-grade rugby league competition, and will be sponsored by Palmer’s Mineralogy company.

However, Queensland Rugby League will have to approve Folau’s registration for him to play in the competition.

The 32-year-old returned to rugby league last year with French club Catalans Dragons after stints in AFL and then, more successfully, in rugby union. St George Illawarra made a bid to bring the former Wallabies star back to the NRL earlier this year before abandoning the move after intense backlash.

