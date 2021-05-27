  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Italian diocese launches course to help priests avoid financial scams

Thursday, May 27th, 2021

After an octogenarian priest was swindled out of more than $450,000 over a two-year period and threatened when he stopped giving the “family” money, the Diocese of Padua, Italy, launched a continuing formation program for priests focused on financial accountability and avoiding scams. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,