Priest in the running for Britain’s Shed of the Year

Thursday, June 3rd, 2021

A priest in the Highlands of Scotland is up against the creators of a bra-fitting boutique and a Chitty Chitty Bang Bang-inspired “inventor’s workshop” in Britain’s 2021 Shed of the Year competition.

Father Len Black, from Inverness, has made it to the finals with summerhouse The Oratory Of St Joseph.

He streamed Mass from the shed every day during the lockdown, attracting viewers from Essex to Australia. Read more

