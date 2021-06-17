Taranaki students left shaken after school bus collides with van

A Taranaki high school principal says a number of his students are being monitored after suffering minor injuries when their school bus collided with a van on State Highway 3 near Ngaere this morning.

The 22-year-old driver of the van was seriously injured. He is being assessed at the Emergency Department at the Taranaki Base Hospital in New Plymouth and is in a stable condition.

Francis Douglas Memorial College principal Tim Tuck said between 20 and 30 students were travelling into New Plymouth on the bus from Hāwera. Read more

