Pakistani Christian couple cleared of blasphemy charges, escape death by hanging

Pakistan’s Lahore High Court has released a 26-page judgment acquitting a Catholic mother and her partially paralyzed husband.

The couple were on death row for seven years after a lower court convicted them of sending blasphemous text messages.

Weeks after overturning the session court’s death sentence for the couple, Shagufta Masih and her husband, Shafqat Emmanuel, the high court released the judgment last week, expressing displeasure over the conduct of the trial, The News International reported.

The Catholic couple was arrested in July 2013 under Pakistan’s blasphemy laws and the session court sentenced them to death by hanging in 2014.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.