Cardinal Burke ‘in serious, but stable condition’

The condition of Cardinal Raymond Burke, who was recently hospitalized with Covid-19, has reportedly deteriorated, while a recent statement said he is stable and has received the sacraments.

A source who had spoken to someone close to the cardinal told CNA on Tuesday that his condition had deteriorated, and the next 48 hours were crucial.

Cardinal Burke’s Twitter account had announced Aug 14 that he “has been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 and is being assisted by a ventilator.”

A report in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the cardinal, who lives in Rome and is prefect emeritus of the Apostolic Signatura, became ill while visiting Wisconsin, where he was raised.

