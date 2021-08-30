Woodville cafe teams up with church to feed elderly after sudden lockdown

A Woodville cafe caught on the hop by alert level four is teaming up with a local church to make sure its perishable food and prepared meals don’t go to waste.

Holy Trinity Anglican Church distributed 26 roast pork meals from Cafe 88 to elderly residents in the town, to help them out during the Covid lockdown that came into force on Tuesday night.

With a large supply of food that wouldn’t last through the three-day lockdown, Cafe 88 staff immediately began to reach out to community contacts built up over the past year to find enough people to eat it all. Read more

